NIH VideoCasting

Clinical Care vs Research: Separating Church from State in NIH Protocols (NIH Only) Air date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: OHSRP Education Series



Dr. Jonathan Green, Director of OHSRP, will present this session and provide updates regarding protocol review by the NIH Intramural IRB as related to the following objectives:



• Understand the conceptual, ethical and regulatory basis for distinguishing research activities from clinical care



• Apply this knowledge in the context of NIH protocols including clinical trials as well as those for screening, natural history protocols and training protocols



• Identify the unique issues posed by screening protocols and how screening meets the regulatory definition of human subjects research Author: Dr. Jonathan Green, Director, OHSRP, NIH Runtime: 1 hour