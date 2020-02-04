NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Clinical Care vs Research: Separating Church from State in NIH Protocols (NIH Only)

   
Air date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: OHSRP Education Series

Dr. Jonathan Green, Director of OHSRP, will present this session and provide updates regarding protocol review by the NIH Intramural IRB as related to the following objectives:

• Understand the conceptual, ethical and regulatory basis for distinguishing research activities from clinical care

• Apply this knowledge in the context of NIH protocols including clinical trials as well as those for screening, natural history protocols and training protocols

• Identify the unique issues posed by screening protocols and how screening meets the regulatory definition of human subjects research
Author: Dr. Jonathan Green, Director, OHSRP, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour