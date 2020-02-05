NIH VideoCasting

Ethics Grand Rounds: Capacity to Give Consent: What is it? Who has it? Air date: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local



For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html Author: Discussant: Paul S. Applebaum, MD, Dollard Professor of Psychiatry, Medicine and Law, Columbia University Case Presenter: Christa Zerbe, MD, Staff Clinician, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, NIAID, NIH Runtime: 1 hour