Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

NIDDK Advisory Council - January 2020 (NIH Only)

   
Air date: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: NIDDK Advisory Council January 2020 with Director's and Speakers lectures.

For more information go to https://www.niddk.nih.gov/about-niddk/advisory-coordinating-committees/national-diabetes-digestive-kidney-diseases-advisory-coun
Author: NIDDK, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes