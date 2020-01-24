NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity - January 2020 (Day 2)

   
Air date: Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The NSABB is a federal advisory committee that addresses issues related to biosecurity and dual use research at the request of the United States Government. The NSABB has up to 25 voting members with a broad range of expertise including molecular biology, microbiology, infectious diseases, biosafety, public health, veterinary medicine, plant health, national security, biodefense, law enforcement, scientific publishing, and other related fields.
Author: Office of Science Policy, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes