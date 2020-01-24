NIH VideoCasting

National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity - January 2020 (Day 2) Air date: Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NSABB is a federal advisory committee that addresses issues related to biosecurity and dual use research at the request of the United States Government. The NSABB has up to 25 voting members with a broad range of expertise including molecular biology, microbiology, infectious diseases, biosafety, public health, veterinary medicine, plant health, national security, biodefense, law enforcement, scientific publishing, and other related fields. Author: Office of Science Policy, NIH Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes