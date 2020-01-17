NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

NBBTP Certificate of Completion Awards Ceremony

   
Air date: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: National Biosafety and Biocontainment Training program, NBBTP Certificate of Award Ceremony on January 17, 2020. Certificates will be awarded to Sr. Fellows: Jennifer Diethelm, MPH and Zhong Qian, Ph.D.
Author: Jeffrey Potts, Biorisk Branch Chief, DOHS, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes