Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

CCR Grand Rounds (HHS Only)

   
Air date: Friday, February 7, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: NCI’s Center for Cancer Research (CCR) Grand Rounds is a weekly lecture series addressing current research in clinical and molecular oncology. Speakers are leading national and international researchers and clinicians.
Author: Pamela Munster, M.D., Professor, Department of Medicine Hematology/Oncology, Director, Early Phase Clinical Trials Unit, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, UCSF
Runtime: 1 hour