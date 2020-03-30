NIH VideoCasting

Center for Scientific Review Advisory Council Meeting - March 2020 Air date: Monday, March 30, 2020, 8:25:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The CSR Advisory Council (CSRAC) was established in 2011 to provide advice to the Director of the Center for Scientific Review on matters related to planning, execution, conduct, support, review, evaluation, and receipt and referral of grant applications at CSR. For more information, please visit: https://public.csr.nih.gov/AboutCSR/Organization/CSRAdvisoryCouncil



For more information go to https://public.csr.nih.gov/AboutCSR/Organization/CSRAdvisoryCouncil Author: Center for Scientific Review, NIH Runtime: 6 hours, 50 minutes