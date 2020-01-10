NIH VideoCasting

Poly-Aneuploid Cancer Cells: Actuators of Cancer Resistance (HHS Only) Air date: Friday, January 10, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

NCI's Center for Cancer Research (CCR) Grand Rounds



Dr. Pienta is a Professor of Urology, Oncology, Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering as well an American Cancer Society Clinical Research Professor. Between 1995 and 2013, Dr. Pienta served as the Director of the Prostate Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) at the University of Michigan and has served as co-PI of the Johns Hopkins Prostate SPORE from 2013-2018. He has a proven, peer-reviewed track record in organizing and administering a translational research program that successfully incorporates bench research, agent development and clinical application. Dr. Pienta has made major contributions in understanding prostate cancer biology and metastasis as well as improving diagnosis and treatment, including: (i) applying cooperation and ecologic theories to understanding cancer biology; (ii) understanding that metastatic prostate cancer cells mimic hematopoietic stems cells to establish in the bone marrow’ (iii) developing one of the first successful therapies for castrate-resistant prostate cancer with estramustine and etoposide; (iv) developing circulating tumor cells as an FDA–approved test for monitoring prostate cancer therapy; (v) developing the FACT-P, the most widely used quality of life instrument for prostate cancer clinical trials; and (vi) contributing to the development of the clinical application of integrated sequencing for individualized cancer patients.



Dr. Pienta currently serves as the Director of Research for the Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the co-Group Leader for the Prostate Cancer Program of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. He also serves as the co-Director of the Johns Hopkins University inHealth Signature Initiative, a trans-university, cross-disciplinary effort to coordinate and apply the intelligent use of population health data for individual patients. Currently, Dr. Pienta’s research involves defining tumor microenvironments and how they contribute to tumorigenesis and metastasis. This bench laboratory program is closely tied to the development of novel therapies for prostate cancer. As a medical oncologist, Dr. Pienta sees advanced prostate cancer patients. For more information about the speaker, please visit https://urology.jhu.edu/kennethpienta Author: Kenneth J. Pienta, M.D., Professor of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences, Johns Hopkins Hospital Runtime: 1 hour