NIH VideoCasting

Succeeding In Graduate School (For Future Graduate Students)

   
Air date: Monday, April 6, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Unlike undergraduate education, graduate school is often unstructured. You will be deciding how to spend your time, what lines of investigation to follow, and what skills you need to develop. You may have to create opportunities for yourself. This workshop will discuss strategies for thriving and achieving your goals in graduate school.

For more information go to https://www.training.nih.gov/events/view/_2/2918/Succeeding_In_Graduate_School_For_Future_Graduate_Students
Author: Sharon Milgram, PhD, Director, OITE, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours