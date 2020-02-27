Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Writing Personal Statements for Professional School

   
Air date: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: You want your personal statement to reflect who you are and why you would like to have a career in medicine/dentistry. This workshop will guide you through the process of planning and writing your personal statements for your professional (medical/dental) school applications.

For more information go to https://www.training.nih.gov/events/view/_2/2916/Writing_Personal_Statements_for_Professional_School
Author: Elena Hernandez-Ramon, MD/PhD, Director, Pre-medical Program, OITE, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes