NIH VideoCasting

Choosing and Applying to Medical School

   
Air date: Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Make your application to medical (or dental) school the best it can be. This workshop will address deciding where to apply, tips for completing the application, asking for references, and developing your timeline.

For more information go to https://www.training.nih.gov/events/view/_2/2907/Choosing_and_Applying_to_Medical_School
Author: Elena Hernandez-Ramon, MD, PhD, Director, Pre-medical Program, OITE, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours