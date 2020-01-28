NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Demystifying Medicine - Taxol: Discovery, Mechanism and Cancer Treatment

   
Air date: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 4:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The Demystifying Medicine Lecture Series is designed to help bridge the gap between advances in biology and their applications to major human diseases. The lectures include presentations of patients, pathology, diagnosis, and therapy in the context of major diseases and current research. All clinicians, trainees including fellows, medical students, Ph.D. students, and other healthcare and research professionals are welcome to attend.

Author: Susan Band Horwitz, PhD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Jung-Min Lee, MD, NCI, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes