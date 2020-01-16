Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

HEAL Initiative Investigator Meeting

   
Air date: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This meeting will bring together HEAL Initiative awardees, Government officials, patients and other stakeholders to foster bidirectional dialogue, enhance collaborations, and increase awareness of the geographic, thematic and programmatic scope of the HEAL Initiative.

For more information go to https://heal.nih.gov
Author: OCPL
Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes