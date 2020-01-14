NIH VideoCasting

Informed Consent One Year after the 2018 Common Rule Revisions: Updated Information and Processes (NIH Only) Air date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: It has been almost one year since most of the changes in the 2018 Revised Common Rule were implemented, and OHSRP has since received a number of questions regarding updated requirements for consent documents as well as changes the in NIH Intramural IRB processes for finalizing consent documents. Nicole Grant, Associate Director of OHSRP and IRB Executive Chair, and Peg Sanders, Director of OHSRP Division of Compliance and Training will present this session that will address the following learning objectives:



• Identify the ethical and regulatory basis for requirement for informed consent

• Understand updates related to consent included in the 2018 Common Rule (CR) revisions

• Discuss methods to obtain consent from subjects who do not read, speak or understand English

• Review NIH IRB processes related to submission and processing of informed consent documents Author: Nicole Grant and Peg Sanders Runtime: 1 hour