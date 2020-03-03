NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

2020 NIMHD 10th Anniversary Scientific Symposium

   
Air date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This first-time symposium is to showcase and honor the innovative scientific research and researchers who have been supported by NIMHD. The one-day symposium is a collaborative effort between NIMHD intramural and extramural scientific divisions. Researchers will present their cutting-edge findings on minority health disparities and discuss needed research to advance the field.
Author: NIMHD, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes