CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Advisory Committee on Research on Women's Health - April 2020

   
Air date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The bi-annual meeting of the NIH ACRWH. Speakers TBD.

For more information go to https://orwh.od.nih.gov/about/advisory-committees/advisory-committee-research-womens-health
Author: Office of Research on Women's Health, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours