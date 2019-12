CC Grand Rounds: Adventures in Autoinflammatory Genetics: From Genetically Complex Syndromes to Mendelian Diseases: 1) Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: One Name, Many Faces and 2) The Deficiency of Adenosine Deaminase 2: A Master of Mimicry Air date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

CC Grand Rounds: Adventures in Autoinflammatory Genetics: From Genetically Complex Syndromes to Mendelian Diseases: 1) Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: One Name, Many Faces and 2) The Deficiency of Adenosine Deaminase 2: A Master of Mimicry



For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html Author: 1) Michael Ombrello, MD, Tenure-Track Investigator, Head, Translational Genomics and Genomics Unit, NIAMS and 2) Amanda Ombrello, MD, Associate Research Physician, Inflammatory Disease Section, NHGRI Runtime: 1 hour