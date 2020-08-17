Workshop on Imaging Unsealed Sources in Radiotherapy (Day 1) (NIH Only) Air date: Monday, August 17, 2020, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The proposed workshop’s general topics intend to cover the need to advance new methods allowing the radiation dose from unsealed sources to be directly measured in real time via nuclear medicine imaging methods. In the field of Nuclear Medicine, an example of current practices involves imaging a patient’s cancer’s affinity for a therapeutic agent using 68Ga-PSMA11 so as to subsequently deliver the optimal therapeutic agent 177Lu-PSMA617. Based to the assumed similarity of the diagnostic and therapeutic molecules, the diagnostic image servers as an prediction of the dosimetry (level of radiation treatment) delivered by the therapy agent to the cancer. We propose to improve this current practice by directly imaging the radiotherapy agent. Author: NIBIB, NIH Runtime: 9 hours