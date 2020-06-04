DDM Seminar Series: Building Trust at all Organizational Levels (NIH Only) Air date: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

The fourth and final installment of the FY2020 DDM Seminar Series. To receive credit for watching the LIVE Videocast, you need to register for the event in LMS on the morning of the event. Archived Videocast registration is also available in LMS approximately 7 days after the event. Videocast from Masur Auditorium, this second seminar features Richard Fagerlin presenting on "Building Trust at all Organizational Levels." Richard Fagerlin is the founder and president of Peak Solutions. With over 20 years of leadership and organizational development experience, he is a sought-after speaker, consultant and facilitator. Mr. Fagerlin travels internationally helping clients intentionally create a culture of high trust with a focus on developing leaders at all levels of the organization. He has been named one of the top 100 thought leaders in trust by Trust Across America for 2015, 2016, and 2017.



For more information go to http://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Richard Fagerlin Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes