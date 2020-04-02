DDM Seminar Series: Career Sponsorship (NIH Only) Air date: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The third installment of the FY2020 DDM Seminar Series. To receive credit for watching the LIVE Videocast, you need to register for the event in LMS on the morning of the event. Archived Videocast registration is also available in LMS approximately 7 days after the event. Videocast from Masur Auditorium, this third seminar features Carla Harris presenting on “Career Sponsorship.” Carla Harris is Vice Chairman, Global Wealth Management and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley and a leading keynote speaker on motivation, success, and exceeding expectations. Ms. Harris has been named to Fortune’s Most Influential List, U.S. Bankers Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance (2009, 2010, 2011), Black Enterprise’s Top 75 Most Powerful Women in Business (2017), and named to Essence Magazine’s list of “The 50 Women Who are Shaping the World.”



For more information go to http://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Carla Harris Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes