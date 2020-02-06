DDM Seminar Series: Positive Psychology and the Science of Well Being (NIH Only) Air date: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

The second installment of the FY2020 DDM Seminar Series. Videocast from Masur Auditorium, this second seminar features Laurie Santos presenting on "Positive Psychology and the Science of Well Being." Psychologist Dr. Laurie Santos is an expert on human cognition, its origins, and the evolutionary biases that influence our all-too imperfect life choices. She is also knowledgeable in how behavioral change through positive psychology can lead to a happy and fulfilling life. Currently, the big project of Dr. Santos is to positively influence the culture of Yale University by teaching happiness and well-being. She created a course so meaningful that it became the most popular class taken at Yale in over 316 years.



For more information go to http://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Dr. Laurie Santos Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes