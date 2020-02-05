Skip Navigation


CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

NIH OD Office of Management (OM) All Hands Meeting - February 2020 (NIH Only)

   
Air date: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 10:15:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: A meeting of NIH OD Office of Management (OM) staff hosted by the Deputy Director for Management Dr. Alfred Johnson and featuring exhibits, guest speakers, announcements, and Q&A.
Author: Alfred C. Johnson, Ph.D., Deputy Director for Management, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours