DDM Seminar: Courageous Cultures (NIH Only) Air date: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 11:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Deputy Director for Management (DDM) Seminar Series



The is the first installment of the FY2020 DDM Seminar Series. To receive credit for watching the LIVE Videocast, you need to register for the event in LMS on the morning of the event. Archived Videocast registration is also available in LMS approximately 7 days after the event.



This first seminar features Karin Hurt presenting on "Courageous Cultures." Named on Inc’s list of Most Innovative Leadership Speakers for 2018 and American Management Association’s 50 Leaders to Watch, Karin Hurt helps leaders from around the world achieve breakthrough results without losing their souls. Based on new research in innovation and problem-solving, you'll learn what leaders are doing to build more creative and solutions-oriented teams filled with people who work every day to make it better. Her keynotes deliver proven and practical leadership techniques developed over her rich career as an executive, speaker, and strategic advisor.



For more information go to http://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov Author: Karin Hurt, Executive Speaker and Strategic Advisor Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes