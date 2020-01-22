Skip Navigation


National Advisory Council on Aging (NACA) - January 2020

   
Air date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Description: The National Advisory Council on Aging (NACA) advises the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Director of NIH and the Director of NIA on its mission. The Council meets three times a year to consider applications for research and training grants.

Author: NIA, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes