DeBakey Lecture: The Making of Iraqi Doctors: Reproduction in Medical Education in Modern Iraq, 1869-1959 Air date: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: 4th Annual DeBakey Lecture



The techniques and pedagogies of medical education in the fields of surgery underscore the universality of the medical profession and the internationalization of its pedagogies. This presentation looks into the field of surgery in the medical schools of Baghdad and Beirut as comparative transnational microcosms for the study of the development of pedagogical approaches of surgical education. Pointedly, this presentation focuses on Dr. Michael Elias Debakey’s centrality in this internationalization processes. In the aftermath of World War Two, Debakey was vernacularized in surgical canon. Medical students in the Middle East studied Debakey’s techniques and the intricacies of his inventions while instructors employed his pedagogies. In examining DeBakey’s influence on curricular development in the Middle East, the complexities and richness of cross-cultural exchange in the realm of medical education and the trajectory of the pedagogy of surgical education can help us understand the processes of the internationalization of the medical profession. Author: Dr. Sara Farhan, 2018 NLM DeBakey Fellow Runtime: 1 hour