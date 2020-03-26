Skip Navigation


CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Rise, Serve, Lead! America’s Women Physicians

   
Air date: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: In this lecture, the curator of Rise, Serve, Lead, Dr. Ashley Bowen, will discuss the lives and accomplishments of three very different women featured in the exhibition-- Dr. Rebecca Crumpler, Dr. Helen Rodríguez Trías, and Dr. Frances Conley-- and then discuss how the National Library of Medicine’s collections shaped the exhibition. Each of these remarkable physicians contributed to the medical literature during her lifetime and many are represented in both the general and historical collections at the National Library of Medicine as well as in PubMed Central. She will reflect on how connecting each woman’s biography to her published work shaped her thinking about the featured doctors as well as how she understood their impact on the field.
Author: Dr. Ashley Bowen, Mellon/ACLS Public Fellow, Science History Institute, Philadelphia
Runtime: 1 hour