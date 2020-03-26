Rise, Serve, Lead! America’s Women Physicians Air date: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this lecture, the curator of Rise, Serve, Lead, Dr. Ashley Bowen, will discuss the lives and accomplishments of three very different women featured in the exhibition-- Dr. Rebecca Crumpler, Dr. Helen Rodríguez Trías, and Dr. Frances Conley-- and then discuss how the National Library of Medicine’s collections shaped the exhibition. Each of these remarkable physicians contributed to the medical literature during her lifetime and many are represented in both the general and historical collections at the National Library of Medicine as well as in PubMed Central. She will reflect on how connecting each woman’s biography to her published work shaped her thinking about the featured doctors as well as how she understood their impact on the field. Author: Dr. Ashley Bowen, Mellon/ACLS Public Fellow, Science History Institute, Philadelphia Runtime: 1 hour