Subset Analysis in Clinical Studies Roundtable Air date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Most clinical trials funded by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) use traditional randomized clinical trial designs, which measure the difference in average outcome between participants assigned to one intervention or another. However, it would be more clinically useful to understand who, within the relevant population, would likely benefit more from (or be harmed by) either intervention. At this 2020 roundtable, participants will explore topics including subset analysis in randomized clinical trials, subset analysis in observational studies, and ways to establish a sustainable ecosystem for clinical studies. Author: National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, NIH Runtime: 8 hours