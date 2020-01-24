Skip Navigation


CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

NIH Council of Councils - January 2020

   
Air date: Friday, January 24, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The NIH Council of Councils advises the NIH Director on on the policies and activities of the Division of Program Coordination, Planning, and Strategic Initiatives (DPCPSI) in the Office of the Director, NIH. The Council also carries out concept clearance for grant programs proposed by the DPCPSI Office of Research Infrastructure Programs (ORIP) and the NIH Common Fund, and conducts second-level review of proposed ORIP grant awards, awards for the Common Fund High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program, and awards for the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes and All of Us Research Programs.

For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/council/index
Author: NIH
Runtime: 8 hours