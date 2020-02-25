NIH VideoCasting

Innovation by evolution: bringing new chemistry to life Air date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

NIH Director's Wednesday Afternoon Lecture Series



Marshall W. Nirenberg Lecture



Frances Arnold is the Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering and Biochemistry at the California Institute of Technology. The first American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, she has pioneered directed protein evolution and has used these methods for applications in alternative energy, chemicals, and medicine.



Not satisfied with nature’s vast catalyst repertoire, we want to create new protein catalysts and expand the space of genetically encoded enzyme functions. I will describe how we can use the most powerful biological design process, evolution, to optimize existing enzymes and invent new ones, thereby circumventing our profound ignorance of how sequence encodes function. Using mechanistic understanding and mimicking nature’s evolutionary processes, we can generate whole new enzyme families that catalyze synthetically important reactions not known in biology. Recent successes include selective carbene insertion to form C-Si and C-B bonds, and alkyne cyclopropanation to make highly strained carbocycles, all in living cells. Extending the capabilities and uncovering the mechanisms of these new enzymes derived from natural iron-heme proteins provides a basis for discovering new biocatalysts for increasingly challenging reactions. These new capabilities increase the scope of molecules and materials we can build using synthetic biology and move us closer to a sustainable world where chemical synthesis can be fully programmed in DNA.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Frances Arnold, Ph.D., Nobel Prize in Chemistry, California Institute of Technology Runtime: 1 hour