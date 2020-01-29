NIH VideoCasting

A Two Act Play: The Character of Cells and the Role of Biomechanics Air date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NIH Director's Wednesday Afternoon Lecture Series



A member of the National Academy of Engineering, Barabino investigates cellular and tissue responses to fluid mechanical forces in the context of vascular disease and orthopedic tissue engineering. Research in her CCNY Laboratory on Vascular and Orthopedic Tissue Engineering Research focuses on the characterization and quantification of mechanical and biochemical cues that influence tissue growth and disease progression.



For sickle cell disease, her lab applies innovative engineering approaches and technologies to better understand conditions that contribute to vaso-occlusion, a hallmark of the disease, and the relationship between inflammation, vascular remodeling, and vascular biomechanical abnormalities.



Biomechanical properties of cells are important determinants of cell behavior and organ function in normal and disease states. Understanding the link between cell biomechanics and the delicate balance between human health and disease holds great promise for predicting disease onset and progression and for developing effective therapies. In the context of sickle cell disease, this presentation addresses structural characteristics of the red blood cell and how cell biomechanics influences disease state and potential therapies.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Gilda A. Barabino, Ph.D., Dean of Engineering, City College of New York Runtime: 1 hour