Virtual Town Hall for all NIH staff, including employees, contractors, fellows and trainees, to discuss accomplishments of the UNITE initiative, how UNITE fits within both the HHS and federal government’s efforts to advance racial and ethnic equity, lessons learned from the analysis of NIH workforce data, and what motivated one member of the NIH Anti-Racism Steering Committee (ARSC) to join this NIH-wide effort. The top frequently asked questions submitted in advance will be answered.



Francis Collins, NIH Director

Lawrence Tabak, NIH Principal Deputy Director and UNITE Co-Chair

Marie Bernard, NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity and UNITE Co-Chair

Kenneth Gibbs, Chief of the Undergraduate and Predoctoral Cross-Disciplinary Training Branch, National Institute of General Medical Sciences, and member of the UNITE I Committee

Alfred Johnson, NIH Deputy Director for Management and UNITE Co-Chair

Yi He, Scientific Support for the Protein Expression Facility, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and member of the NIH Anti-Racism Steering Committee